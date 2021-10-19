Canadian Pacific Railroad's Holiday Train won't make it's run this year.

Mayor Diana Broderson has had the opportunity to meet the train at its stop in front of Modern Woodmen in Davenport to ride the train back to Muscatine.

“They have music on board so they open up the sides of the train and have a concert right there,” she said. “It draws a very large crowd.”

One year, Broderson was able to help present the check to the Salvation Army.

Broderson said the railroad had contacted her about six weeks ago to let her know the train wasn’t coming this year. Again last week she received an email saying the train event had been shifted to a virtual concert.

“They’re disappointed; we’re disappointed, but they are concerned with inviting the entire community together around the holiday train, so close together and we all know it does bring a very large crowd,” she said.

She said the area is happy for the support the railroad is showing local food banks. The railroad is expected to make a donation to the food bank again this year.