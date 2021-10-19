Canadian Pacific Railroad's Holiday Train won't make it's run this year.

MUSCATINE — The Canadian Pacific Railroad Holiday Train won't stop in Muscatine again this year, because of the continuing threat of the COVID-19 health crisis.
According to a press release from the railroad, a virtual benefit concert will be held instead, with money donated to local food banks in communities across the CP network as part of the Holiday Train’s 23rd year. The train, which visited the Muscatine Riverfront and the Quad Cities in 2016 and 2018, is used to highlight the ongoing need for food banks.
"The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well," said Keith Creel, CP president and chief executive officer. "While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America."
As part of the tradition of live music with the arrival of the train, CP will host a virtual concert in lieu of the concert typically held on the train at each stop. Details will be posted at www.cpr.ca/en/community/holiday-train. The 2020 virtual concert is also available on the site. The Holiday Train has attracted thousands to its stops in Muscatine and the Quad-Cities. In 2018, CP made a $4,000 donation to the Salvation Army of Muscatine County.
Mayor Diana Broderson has had the opportunity to meet the train at its stop in front of Modern Woodmen in Davenport to ride the train back to Muscatine.
“They have music on board so they open up the sides of the train and have a concert right there,” she said. “It draws a very large crowd.”
One year, Broderson was able to help present the check to the Salvation Army.
Broderson said the railroad had contacted her about six weeks ago to let her know the train wasn’t coming this year. Again last week she received an email saying the train event had been shifted to a virtual concert.
“They’re disappointed; we’re disappointed, but they are concerned with inviting the entire community together around the holiday train, so close together and we all know it does bring a very large crowd,” she said.
She said the area is happy for the support the railroad is showing local food banks. The railroad is expected to make a donation to the food bank again this year.
Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for community food banks along CP's network. CP will again donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically receive the train in alternating years.