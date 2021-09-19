Candidates announced for Nov. 2 election

MUSCATINE – After Thursday’s deadline to register to run for office in the Nov. 2, 2021, elections, the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office released a list of people who have filed to run.

In the City of Muscatine Council race, three of four open chairs will be contested. Incumbent Mayor Diana Broderson will face off against challengers James Edgmond, Brad Bark, and Chad Bishop. In the council at-large seat, incumbent Kelsey Brackett will face challenger Angela Lewis. In the Council Ward 2 race, newcomers Josiah Anderson, Jeff Osborne and Alyson Glynn will compete. Council member Nadine Brockert has filed to keep her Ward 4 seat.

In the Muscatine School Board race, four people have filed to run for three four-year seats. Appearing on the ballot will be: Matt Conard, Keri LaRue, Toby McCarter, and Lindsey Phillips.

In the City of Atalissa, Angie Dickey has filed to run for mayor while Karen Rock and Scott Skubal have filed to run for three open positions on the council. In the City of Conesville Herbert Gartzke has filed to run for mayor and Cory Conaway and Kelly Singleton have filed to run for three open spots on the council.