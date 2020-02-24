Candidates for state and federal offices can now begin filing their nomination papers

MUSCATINE — The 2020 candidate filing period has officially begun.
From Monday, Feb. 24 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13, nomination papers for state and federal office can be filed.
Only Republican and Democratic candidates will need to file for the primary elections on June 2. However, general election candidates without a party or who are part of non-party organizations still must file by March 13, with the exception of those running for president.
You have free articles remaining.
Nomination papers, including petitions and affidavits of candidacy for state and federal offices, must be filed with the Iowa Secretary of State, Paul Pate, in Des Moines. This can be done either in the capitol building or in the Lucas office building.
Currently, nomination papers for AG Extension Council members are also being accepted. These papers must be filed with Muscatine County auditor Leslie A. Soule. This nomination requires at least 25 signatures. All papers for this council must be in by Aug. 26.
Papers for other county or local offices, such as County Auditor, Township Clerk, County Sheriff and others, will be accepted from March 2 – March 20 and must be filed with the County Auditor. County offices require at least 250 petition signatures while the nomination for Soil and Water Conservative Commissioner requires at least 25 signatures.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 24, the Iowa Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov, will begin posting the lists of candidates who have been accepted. There will also be separate lists for primary and general election candidates, however Democratic and Republican candidates will not be eligible until after the June primary.