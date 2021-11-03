Candidates Phillips, Conard and LaRue selected for Muscatine school board

When asked for his reaction, LaRue said, “I’m a little surprised that (McCarter) wasn’t re-elected, but I think the parents of Muscatine decided they wanted change. I know there’s going to be a gathering where we’ll go over the responsibilities of the school board as they bring us on board, so I’m excited for that.”

LaRue added that he is looking forward to finding out more about things happening in Muscatine schools and becoming informed enough to separate rumors from facts.

Phillips said she is looking forward to working with the board. “The superintendent has already reached out to get started with conversations and orientation to get us ready to go for the first meeting, and so I’m excited for the first step and the opportunity to ask questions, find out some of those inside details, and just get started.”

The Journal was unable to reach candidate Conard for comment.

Although he may have lost this re-election, McCarter stated that he was feeling good about it, being more thrilled about the turnout and involvement of this year’s school elections than anything else. He said that he was also thankful for the opportunity to serve as well as humbled for his four years on the school board.