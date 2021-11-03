Candidates Phillips, Conard and LaRue selected for Muscatine school board

MUSCATINE — Three new members have been selected for the Muscatine Community School District’s Board of Education.
Candidate Lindsey Phillips was the big winner of Tuesday’s school board race, receiving 2,522 or 30% of the votes. Candidates Matt Conard and Ken LaRue won seats on the school board, beating out current board member Toby McCarter, who received 21% of the votes.
McCarter, along with current Board President Tammi Drawbaugh and Aaron Finn, will step down at the next school board meeting. McCarter previously served on the board for four years while Drawbaugh and Finn, who both decided not to run again, previously served for 15 years and six years respectively.
When asked about their wins, both Phillips and LaRue said that they were excited about it, with Phillips adding that she was surprised at how many votes she received.
“I really am just thankful that that many people felt that they could trust me to move whatever forward to the board table that may need to be there or talked about,” Phillips said, “That was definitely nice to see.”
As for what she contributed her win to, Phillips pointed towards her passion and engagement regarding her children’s education as well as Muscatine education and the Muscatine community as a whole.
“I think that sits well with people,” she said, “I’m engaged in the community already, so that’s just a helpful place to start.”
When asked for his reaction, LaRue said, “I’m a little surprised that (McCarter) wasn’t re-elected, but I think the parents of Muscatine decided they wanted change. I know there’s going to be a gathering where we’ll go over the responsibilities of the school board as they bring us on board, so I’m excited for that.”
LaRue added that he is looking forward to finding out more about things happening in Muscatine schools and becoming informed enough to separate rumors from facts.
Phillips said she is looking forward to working with the board. “The superintendent has already reached out to get started with conversations and orientation to get us ready to go for the first meeting, and so I’m excited for the first step and the opportunity to ask questions, find out some of those inside details, and just get started.”
The Journal was unable to reach candidate Conard for comment.
Although he may have lost this re-election, McCarter stated that he was feeling good about it, being more thrilled about the turnout and involvement of this year’s school elections than anything else. He said that he was also thankful for the opportunity to serve as well as humbled for his four years on the school board.
“I know the candidates who are taking the seats, I know they’re going to do a great job, and I’m just excited people showed up,” McCarter said, “I’ve been on the board for years, and that’s the one thing I wanted – for parents and the community to be involved, engaged and come to meetings, and they did. Who knew that a school board election, not just in Muscatine but around the country, would make front page news?”
As for what he has planned for next, McCarter said that while he was going to miss interacting with school staff throughout the district and seeing the excitement that comes from successful results, he was also looking forward to being a more-focused dad for his kids, who are currently a senior and a sophomore.
“When it comes to my son and daughter graduating, I can be a casual observer and just be a person in the stands instead of on stage, and I think that’s going to be kind of cool,” he said, “I wish the board luck, and I think the superintendent and the school board are going to work well together.”