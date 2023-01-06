CAPE committee asks for gift and monetary donations for this year's after-prom event

MUSCATINE – For as fun as Prom Night can be for some, there are teens who choose to not only participate in underage drinking during this night but to get behind the wheel afterwards instead of calling for a pick-up in order to avoid getting in trouble, resulting in the potential for deadly crashes. Every year, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, approximately one-third of alcohol-related traffic fatalities involving teens occur between the months of April and June.

At Muscatine High School, however, this statistic has been decreased dramatically thanks to the inclusion of the Carnival After Prom Extravaganza (CAPE). Since first being organized in 1992, this event has provided students with a safe and fun alternative to alcohol-filled after-prom parties, with each year seeing about 300 to 400 students.

In order to continue encouraging students to attend this event instead of being on the road, however, each year’s CAPE must be just as enjoyable as the last – featuring free food, games, entertainment and, of course, spectacular prizes. To accomplish this, donations from members of the community are crucial.

“The past three years, we have given away approximately 100 prizes totaling approximately $10,000 plus a used car from Ed Morse Automotive (formerly Krieger’s),” CAPE organizer Karen Brookhart said. “This year, our goal is to raise $15,000. That provides us with funds to pay for the entertainment and provide prizes.”

Understanding that some residents and businesses may prefer to donate items and prizes instead of just donating money, the CAPE committee decided to set up an Amazon Gift List registry for people to view and purchase from. Some of the items include airpods, laptops, headphones, minifridge, Nintendo Switch, gift cards and much more.

When asked where this idea came from, Brookhart explained that it along with additional ideas came from her sister, who was inspired to start an After Prom Party committee at her own child’s school in North Liberty.

“It was easy enough to set up, so I started a gift registry on Amazon,” she said. “A lot of people like to contribute but want to know where their donations go. Now they can know that what they contribute will go as a prize directly to a junior or senior MHS student.”

For those who prefer giving monetary donations, they will still be able to do so either through Venmo (@Muscatine-CAPE) or through checks mailed to Muscatine High School at 2705 Cedar Street.

“Donations are appreciated by the week before CAPE, but the sooner we receive them the better,” Brookhart continued. “There is a lot of organization that has to happen to give away 100 prizes in a 30 minute timeframe.”

To view the CAPE 2023 gift registry, residents can visit https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/3JWOSHIL8X0OP/guest-view.