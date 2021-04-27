Capitol improvement projects move ahead following Columbus School Board meeting

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Two capital improvement projects, including one that would provide heat, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) to the high school gym and auditorium, were given the go-ahead by the Columbus School Board during its regular monthly meeting on Monday.

The board had originally discussed the projects, which had included several options, during a special March 25 meeting. However, it had not taken any action at that meeting and then continued to table a decision at its regular March 29 meeting.

In addition to agreeing on Monday to proceed with the HVAC work in the gym and auditorium, the board also agreed to move forward with installing a 250-ton chiller at Roundy Elementary to replace a current unit that can no longer be repaired.

Although the board agreed to proceed with both projects, it placed limits on the bids, based on cost estimates provided by Shive-Hattery Associates, Cedar Rapids.

The not-to-exceed amount for the high school gym/auditorium HVAC project was set at $306,714, while the chiller project’s not-to-exceed amount was $317,810.

Both projects will be eligible for the district’s second and third allocations of ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding, officials said.