Capone's Chicago-Style Eatery expected to open in January 2023 according to owner

For many Muscatine residents, there are plenty of choices when it comes to choosing where to eat a meal — from American fast food and pizza, to Chinese and Mexican cuisines.

Starting next year, however, residents will have a new restaurant to try, allowing them to get a small, yet flavorful taste of Chicago delicacies without needing to drive all the way there.

Although he has been living in Muscatine for 17 years, working at HNI as a factory manager, owner Chris Farsiglio originally lived in the South Side of Chicago. But while he has enjoyed his time in Muscatine, he has also missed the food from his hometown.

So, with his new restaurant — Capone’s Chicago Style Eatery, located at 211 West 2nd Street — Farsiglio plans to bring some of his old home’s cuisine to his new home.

“I’ve always wanted to (open a restaurant). I’ve just never thought I could, but then the opportunity presented itself and I went after it,” he said.

According to Farsiglio, the restaurant is set to open at the start of the year, likely sometime in January.

“It’s been a struggle getting contractors lined up to do their part, but it’s getting pretty close (to opening),” he said.

Once the eatery opens, the menu is expected to feature a variety of Chicago foods. Some of the dishes on its menu will include Chicago-style hot dogs, Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches, Italian sausages, Maxwell Street Polish sausages and gyros. Appetizers will include onion rings, cheese curds, chicken wings and pizza puffs, which are a Chicago staple.

“It’s like a pizza wrapped in a tortilla that’s then deep fried, and it’s amazing,” Farsiglio said.

Beyond the dishes being offered, Farsiglio added that he believes his restaurant’s atmosphere will also draw people in. The restaurant’s theme around famous Chicago gangster Al Capone is also expected to get people’s attention, although Farsiglio noted that he has already seen one or two negative critiques regarding this choice.

“I just had kind of an interest in Al Capone for the longest time. I’m from the same neighborhood Al Capone was from, and while, yes, he was a gangster and was involved in running liquor during prohibition, but he also did a lot of good for the neighborhood that he was from like certain giveaways and boys homes and things like that,” he said.

While he understands that not everyone will share his fascination of Capone, Farsiglio said that he still hoped people could appreciate the theme of his restaurant. As for his other hopes, Farsiglio said his main goal of his Chicago eatery was to simply provide the Muscatine community with a new type of cuisine to try.

“It’s just something different to eat, a different option — and I love that I was able to find a spot on 2nd Street for it,” he said. “I hope people will give us a chance. We’ll provide a good meal that’s reasonably priced, fast service and we’re also going to offer delivery, which I think will offer a little extra flair to the business.”

For further updates on Capone’s Chicago Style Eatery and its grand opening, residents can check its Facebook page.