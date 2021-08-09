Car show at the Palms in Muscatine

The fifth annual Car Show at the Palms will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palms 10 Theater in Muscatine. Proceeds will go to Misty Dawn Be Kind and Do Acts of Kindness. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Voting will be from noon to 2 p.m. with prizes being given at 3 p.m. Awards will be given for Best of Show; Theater's Choice; Misty's Choice; and Kids Choice. For more information call 264-0429.