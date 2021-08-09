The fifth annual Car Show at the Palms will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palms 10 Theater in Muscatine. Proceeds will go to Misty Dawn Be Kind and Do Acts of Kindness. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Voting will be from noon to 2 p.m. with prizes being given at 3 p.m. Awards will be given for Best of Show; Theater's Choice; Misty's Choice; and Kids Choice. For more information call 264-0429.
Car show at the Palms in Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Fairfield man involved in a fatal traffic collision on May 18, 2020 has been charged with second-degree murder with officials alleging he purposely caused the accident.
One person was killed and two more injured in a crash Tuesday evening at 2258 Delta Avenue in rural Muscatine County north of West Liberty.
- Updated
LOUISA COUNTY — Three people were injured Thursday morning at the intersection of K Avenue and Highway 78 in Louisa County in a two-vehicle ac…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Even with rain beginning to fall from the sky, George Taylor was out watering several of the potted plants around his house, but d…
FRUITLAND – A Muscatine resident landed in a Fruitland cornfield Sunday after his powered parachute malfunctioned.
- Updated
A pretrial conference for a Davenport man accused of multiple crimes in connection with a high speed chase into Muscatine County has been scheduled for Friday, with a jury trial scheduled to start Aug. 17.
- Updated
The Muscatine School District announced this week all schools will provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students throughout the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Tyson Foods will require workers to have the COVID-19 vaccine, and they will receive $200 as a thank you, the company anno…
- Updated
As renovations continue to the Muscatine High School stadium, workers installed the press box, which is located at the top of the structure. T…
- Updated
The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine will be working with the program “Homes for Iowa” to purchase and deliver a newly built home to the city of Muscatine.