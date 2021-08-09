 Skip to main content
Car show at the Palms in Muscatine
Car show at the Palms in Muscatine

Car show at the Palms

The fifth annual Car Show at the Palms will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palms 10 Theater in Muscatine. Proceeds will go to Misty Dawn Be Kind and Do Acts of Kindness. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Voting will be from noon to 2 p.m. with prizes being given at 3 p.m. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Theater's Choice, Misty's Choice, and Kids Choice. For more information call 264-0429. 

 DAVID HOTLE

