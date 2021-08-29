Car vs. train accident claims one life Saturday afternoon

WEST LIBERTY – One person was killed and two others -- one of whom is an 8-month-old -- were hospitalized after a car was hit by a train at East Chesebro Road and North Columbus Street Saturday.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas was travelling northbound on Columbus Street at about 2:07 p.m. Saturday when it entered the path of a train travelling westbound. The names of the people in the accident are being withheld. A 26-year-old subject was reported deceased. A 27-year-old subject and a 8-month-old subject were both taken by West Liberty EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
The accident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting at the scene were the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, West Liberty Police Department, West Liberty Ambulance and West Liberty Fire.