Carolers perform for Hy-Vee crowd

Members of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry ambassadors club performed traditional holiday carols Tuesday evening in Hy-Vee to wish Merry Christmas to people in the checkout lines. 

 DAVID HOTLE, david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com

