MUSCATINE — Muscatine officials are calling an online discussion about the Carver Corner redevelopment "disinformation."
A social media post critical of the city's process for proposals for the Carver Corner Redevelopment Project received over 300 comments. When bids on proposals for the roughly 7-acre riverfront parcel that was once home to Carver Pump closed Aug. 14, only one bid had been received. Plans for the site between Hershey Avenue and Green Street have been discussed for about seven years. The city has spent decades and hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy and maintain it.
In the request for proposals, the city asked for developer to "create an urban mixed-use project" on the site, including residential and retail space. Carver Corner is located in an Opportunity Zone, making it eligible for federal tax incentives. Tax increment financing is also available to the developer of the site.
"I didn't think four apartments was the best use of the last developable area on our beautiful riverfront," said Ann Meeker, who wrote the social media post.
Meeker, co-owner of Muscatine Downtown Investors with husband, Tom, said the city didn't gather enough public input before releasing the RFP in June. She thought raising awareness online would reach more residents.
"I don't want people to be bad-mouthing things after it's a done deal," she said, "because then they feel more disenfranchised."
She doesn't think local developers were included on the list of companies that received the RFP from the city. City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison disputed the claim, saying the RFP was sent by request to interested developers. The RFP was also publicized on the city's website, he said.
Jenison said the city is checking references to confirm the one developer is viable, and doesn't typically comment on the proposal until a developer has been presented to city council.
Jenison said a "good portion" of public comment came from the Housing Study completed about a year ago, which identified a need for housing in the community. The study surveyed residents and those who work in Muscatine but don't live here. The results of the study were used in part to develop the RFP, Jension said.
"City staff has done a very good job of listening to public opinion and will continue to listen to public opinion on this subject as the project moves forward," he said. "We cannot talk to everyone, but talked with leaders in business, finance, and in the community, and council members regarding the project."
City staff also held a non-mandatory meeting for interested developers and the public at the end of July to answer questions about the RFP prior to the bid closing. Meeker attended along with other developers and the public.
Meeker said she has developed retail spaces for 30 years, and thinks the high quality employment opportunity the city wants to draw with the development will be difficult.
"It won't draw any money other than property taxes," she said.
The city posted a blog calling Meeker's post "disinformation."
"Disinformation used in social media has the potential to hinder any project that could be an economic benefit to the city of Muscatine," the post said. "Therefore, the city asks residents to allow the committee to do its work free of responses to disinformation, let the project speak for itself, and let the city council decide whether to pursue this course or not."
Mayor Diana Broderson also weighed in, saying the city's blog is maintained by the city communications manager and approved by the city administrator. The blog is "not vetted in any way" by elected officials, she said.
"I read that blog at the same time everybody else did," she said.
The online discussion raises questions: what development would be best for the area and who decides?
Meeker is part of a group that wants to see a Peace Village at Carver Corner. She said she wanted to encourage the public to speak up if they oppose the city's plan, not promote her personal agenda. When asked in a comment what she thought would be best, she discussed the park.
"It sounds like we're a bunch of hippies," she said Thursday, "but that's not it at all."
Meeker presented information on the International Institute for Peace through Tourism to council in April. The mission of the institute, she explained, is to promote peace and understanding through tourism and view each traveler as an "ambassador for peace. The site would be self-supporting and shaped by the community.
A grocery store has also been suggested for the site as Southend has been mostly without one since Wholesale Food Outlet closed more than two years ago.
Ultimately, council will decide, but the public will have additional opportunities to voice their opinions. Jenison said the earliest council would enter negotiations with a developer would be later this month with the preliminary project proposal presented to council at the October in-depth meeting.
"If we don't have a cornerstone development," he said, "we're not going to get the kind of investment to see Muscatine grow."
