MUSCATINE — Throughout Iowa, the Court Appointed Special Advocate program uses its volunteers to advocate for local children who are in the child welfare system. Through these efforts, the program is able to assure that these children are getting the services and care they need.

Currently, six of these CASA volunteers are active in Muscatine County. But while these volunteers have been able to do good work, the team hopes to have at least four more volunteers join the program by April in order to better serve those who are still waiting.

“We would like to strengthen and build the CASA program in Muscatine County to better serve the county’s children and families,” Nancy Manion, Program Coordinator, stated.

In order to better serve the variety of kids within the county who may be in need, the CASA program is open to anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, so long as they pass the background check. With training being provided through the program, this allows ordinary citizens from different backgrounds, just like the children within the program, to make a difference.

Once they have passed the background check, CASA volunteers receive training in topics such as the juvenile justice system, social services, and child trauma. Additionally, these volunteers regularly visit the child they are assigned, as well as their parents, teachers, service providers, and other adults in the child’s life, submitting reports and recommendations based on what would be best for the child. This averages to about five to 10 hours of volunteer work each month

“The mission of the CASA of Iowa program is to train and support community volunteers to advocate for a safe and permanent home for children who have experienced abuse and neglect and work collaboratively to ensure their voice is heard. Every child should be given the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving home,” Shirley Hoefer, Deputy Program Administrator, added.

Due to the nature of the program, CASA volunteers are assigned to only one case at a time. While this helps the volunteer focus on their one child and their specific needs, it also means that more volunteers are needed in order to provide for those who still need an advocate.

“In February 2023, there were 284 children from Muscatine County under the supervision of the Department of Health and Human Services. The local CASA of Iowa program is serving less than 5% of the children who are eligible for a CASA volunteer. We need a CASA volunteer for every child to lend their voice and help positively change a child's story,” Hoefer said.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Manion at 563-214-7019 or by email at nancy.manion@dia.iowa.gov. Further information and applications are also available at www.childadvocacy.iowa.com. New training classes for volunteers will be held in April, however applications will need to be submitted this month to allow for background checks to be completed in time.