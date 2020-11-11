Cases of COVID-19 in Louisa County climb and strain containment efforts

Smith said she is also working to develop partnerships with local providers to assist with the distribution of any COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know when (a vaccine) is coming,” she told the board.

However, having the partnerships in place before that happens will aid in the vaccine’s distribution.

In the rest of her report, Smith explained her office was continuing to work with area schools and long-term care facilities in an effort to keep them operating. She also reported that she was continuing to work on the LCPH’s annual report, flu vaccination programs and other work.

The flu vaccination program recently received a new shipment of free adult vaccine that will be available to people with no or limited insurance.

The supervisors also received department update reports from Sam Willson, board member for the county conservation board; Louisa County Veterans Affairs Director Adam Caudle; and county engineer Adam Shutt.

Willson said the conservation board was seeking a grant to help pay for additional equipment for the board’s skid steer. He also reported the campground planning committee would begin meeting to review needs, use and other details as part of a possible expansion effort.