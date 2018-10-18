Try 1 month for 99¢
Party at the Polls early voting MCC
Volunteer Nora Holt, NextGen Muscatine organizer Lindsey Rayner and volunteer and former Muscatine Community College LULAC secretary Angel Ruelas talk with students on MCC campus during Party at the Polls. The event was sponsored by NextGen Iowa and LULAC Iowa to encourage students and campus visitors to vote. An early voting satellite station was set up in the Student Services Center on campus.

 MEREDITH ECKLUND/MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE — Armed with free hot dogs and hats, organizers encouraged students to vote and cast their ballots early at Party at the Polls.

“It definitely feels different on college campuses,” NextGen Iowa Southeast Regional Organizing Director Katie Brennan said of the political climate.

NextGen Iowa and League of United Latin American Citizens Iowa sponsored an early voting satellite location Thursday in the Student Services Center at Muscatine Community College.

The event was from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Halfway through, around noon, Brennan said about 20 people had voted. That number is surprising because "statistically students don't show up much during midterm years," she said.

Brennan said it has been interesting to watch people who were too young in 2016 getting involved in the political process this year.

“There are lots of factors motivating students to vote,” she said.

Some of the issues first-time voters are interested in are the costs of college and health care and a woman’s right to choose, she said.

Across Iowa, NextGen has registered more than 14,000 voters this year with nearly all of them, 13,800, being young people, according to Media Manager Frances Swanson.

Voters may vote by absentee ballot in person at the county auditor's office, 414 E. 3rd St., suite 201, or request a ballot by mail. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Friday, Nov. 2 and received by the time polls close on election day, Nov. 6.

