The Pearl City Players Theatrical Society are casting a fall production of "Seussical the Musical."
Written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Seussical is song-driven retelling of "Horton Hears a Who!" that winds through a catalogue of Theodor Geisel or Dr. Seuss' stories.
The production will be directed by Mary Danner with music direction from Bob Danner. Bill Turner will produce the show.
Turner is calling performers of all ages to audition from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, and Sunday, Aug. 12, at the County Extension office, 1514 Isett Ave. Auditions will involve a cold reading from the script and singing a song like "America the Beautiful" or "Happy Birthday."
In addition to performing roles, backstage roles like stage manager will be available.
For more information, the Pearl City Players Theatrical Society can be reached via email at pearlcityplayers@yahoo.com.
—Zachary Oren Smith