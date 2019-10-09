MUSCATINE – While former housing secretary and presidential candidate Julian Castro has already visited Muscatine, on Wednesday his mother, Rosie Castro, visited to speak about her son’s campaign.
With a small crowd at the Coffee Belt in downtown Muscatine Wednesday evening, Castro had a chance to speak on a more personal basis with the people who turned out to learn more about Castro’s hope for the Democratic nomination.
“He’s very well prepared,” Castro said of her son. “He has had executive experience as mayor of the seventh largest city in the country and also as secretary. He has been able to have budget and have people working for him.”
You have free articles remaining.
She also said her son is a very “honest and intelligent” person. He has also crafted many policies to govern a variety of different issues that may arise. Rosie Castro explained her son feels policies can actually impact people. She said polices are based on her son’s discussions with people and gathering information on the best way to do things.
Rosie Castro said one important thing the next president will face is undoing what has been done during this presidency.
Rosie Castro also explained one thing that separates her son from other candidates such as Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren is that he has actually been a worker as opposed to just a policymaker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.