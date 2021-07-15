 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cathy Smith re-appointed county assessor
0 comments
top story

Cathy Smith re-appointed county assessor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louisa County Courthouse

Louisa County Courthouse on July 13, 2017. Zoning administrator Brian Thye said a utility company was seeking to establish a subdivision southwest of Columbus Junction.

 FILE PHOTO

WAPELLO -- The Louisa County Conference Board held a brief meeting on Tuesday and reappointed county assessor Cathy Smith to her position for another one-year term.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith, who was originally appointed county assessor on Jan. 1, 2017, said a recent change in state law required the board to act at least 90 days before her Dec. 31, 2021, term expiration.

In addition to that new provision in state law, Smith said the Iowa Department of Revenue must now confirm her appointment after the local conference board action.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Columnist Gary Moore dies, 66
Local

Columnist Gary Moore dies, 66

  • Updated

Gary W. Moore, bestselling and award-winning author of Playing with the Enemy: A Baseball Prodigy, World War II, and the Long Journey Home, He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News