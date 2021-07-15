Cathy Smith re-appointed county assessor

WAPELLO -- The Louisa County Conference Board held a brief meeting on Tuesday and reappointed county assessor Cathy Smith to her position for another one-year term.
Smith, who was originally appointed county assessor on Jan. 1, 2017, said a recent change in state law required the board to act at least 90 days before her Dec. 31, 2021, term expiration.
In addition to that new provision in state law, Smith said the Iowa Department of Revenue must now confirm her appointment after the local conference board action.