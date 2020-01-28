MUSCATINE — The 2020 Democratic and Republican caucuses for the presidential candidates is less than a week away.
Both Muscatine Democrats and Republicans will caucus beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
For Democrats, there are 23 precinct sites in Muscatine County, with 10 precincts in the city of Muscatine.
Muscatine precincts, from 1 to 10, are: Mulberry Elementary School, West Middle School, Central Middle School gym, Musser Public Library, Central Middle School Library, Grant Elementary School gym, Franklin Elementary School gym, McKinley Elementary School gym, Little Roach Theater, and Madison Elementary School. For the full list of Muscatine County Democratic precinct sites, visit muscatinedemocrats.org/caucus-sites.
Each precinct site will have on-site voter and party registration. A Spanish language caucus will be at McAvoy Center at Muscatine Community College, though the Muscatine Democratic Party isn't managing it.
“(The registration form) is the same form that you would use at the county auditor’s office to register to vote,” said Councilman Kelcey Brackett, chair of the Muscatine County Democratic Party. “Basically all you have to do is fill that form out, and you’ll be good to go.”
Anybody not registered to vote as of Dec. 31, 2019 or who registered after that date will not be on the Democratic voter rolls and must fill out a form.
“It’s a short process, it’s not a very long form,” Brackett said.
Those registered as a Republican, Libertarian or any other party, can switch parties to participate in the Democratic caucus.
“Residents will be able to register as a Democrat that night, and then if they want to change back at some point, that would be up to them,” Brackett said.
If residents have pre-registered online, they should bring their registration form with them. Without it, they will need to show an ID.
“(The caucus) is very different from the election in the fall. In that election, you go to a voting booth and your vote is private. At the caucuses, it’s a different story,” Brackett said. Instead, the candidate will be selected by two or more rounds of a public group vote, with selections of candidates needing the support of 15% of the people present.
This year, the Democratic Party has changed the process slightly to speed the process up.
“In previous years, you could realign after that first round of voting," Brackett said. "But this year if you end up in a viable group (15% of the people there), whether it’s for a candidate or for the uncommitted group, you have made your choice and you’re done making your decision for that part of the caucus.”
This process is expected to take about 15-20 minutes per round.
“That way we’re not taking up a ton of time unnecessarily, and people can take part to help make the decision, but we’re not asking people to spend an exorbitant amount of time on site.”
Brackett said 7 p.m. is a hard cut-off time and those who are not in line by then will not be able to participate, though they still can watch the caucus happen if they wish.
“There is no exception to this rule," he said.
A different process for Republicans
The Muscatine Republican Party will caucus at Muscatine High School, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Along with selecting their nominee for president, they will conduct other party business that night, including electing officers for county convention, making central committee appointments, and accepting county platform plank submissions.
Unlike the Democrats' group caucus method, the Republicans choose candidates by vote on a paper ballot.
“Our first priority is selecting our nomination for president,” said Benjamin Janowski, host of the Republican Party caucus.
Attendees will need a photo I.D., and Janowski recommended participants show up early.
“We encourage any and all visitors outside of Muscatine County to come and observe," he said.
Voter registration and party registration will be available, and proceedings will happen regardless of the weather that night.
“Selection is important,” Janowski said, “The process is important, and with all the impeachment talk that’s been happening, the president needs the party’s support. I encourage everyone to come and to stick around for official party business, and I hope to see people come out to the caucus, rain or shine or snow.”
“With so many choices on the Democratic side, I think it’s a great time for people to get involved and meet other individuals who are excited about the political process,” Brackett said, “I encourage everybody to take part in the caucus, it’s an important part of how our democracy works and it’s how you make change.”
