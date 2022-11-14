 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

CBI Bank and Trust sponsors NAEIR supply delivery for local non-profits

  • Updated
  • 0
A collaboration for the community

Bob Howard of CBI Bank and Trust and Niki Moore Neinhaus of the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine stand with a representative of one of the nonprofits that benefited from NAEIR this week.

Several nonprofits that recently ordered supplies from NAEIR had the opportunity Monday to thank Bob Howard, president of CBI Bank & Trust, who arranged this year's NAEIR supply sponsorship.

According to Howard, CBI has worked with NAEIR for many years. "We've got banks in Galesburg (Illinois), which is where NAEIR is headquartered. ... Our financial contribution helps fund the program, and the Community Foundation (of Greater Muscatine) does a great job managing that funding to get all nonprofits the funds and supplies that we're able to do that with."

The groups that received supplies from NAEIR during this latest round were Stem Matters - Robotics and More, the Muscatine Y, the Wilton Public Library, Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, Cedar River Haven, Muscatine County Amateur Radio Emergency Services and the ISU Extension and Outreach.

 Andrea Grubaugh

Several nonprofits that recently ordered supplies from NAEIR had the opportunity Monday to thank Bob Howard, president of CBI Bank & Trust, who arranged this year's NAEIR supply sponsorship.

According to Howard, CBI has worked with NAEIR for many years. "We've got banks in Galesburg (Illinois), which is where NAEIR is headquartered. ... Our financial contribution helps fund the program, and the Community Foundation (of Greater Muscatine) does a great job managing that funding to get all nonprofits the funds and supplies that we're able to do that with."

The groups that received supplies from NAEIR during this latest round were Stem Matters - Robotics and More, the Muscatine Y, the Wilton Public Library, Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, Cedar River Haven, Muscatine County Amateur Radio Emergency Services and the ISU Extension and Outreach.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Bob Howard talks about NAEIR

Bob Howard talks about NAEIR

CBI Bank and Trust President Bob Howard speaks about his connection to NAEIR and the good that has come out of this partnership.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News