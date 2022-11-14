CBI Bank and Trust sponsors NAEIR supply delivery for local non-profits

Several nonprofits that recently ordered supplies from NAEIR had the opportunity Monday to thank Bob Howard, president of CBI Bank & Trust, who arranged this year's NAEIR supply sponsorship.

According to Howard, CBI has worked with NAEIR for many years. "We've got banks in Galesburg (Illinois), which is where NAEIR is headquartered. ... Our financial contribution helps fund the program, and the Community Foundation (of Greater Muscatine) does a great job managing that funding to get all nonprofits the funds and supplies that we're able to do that with."