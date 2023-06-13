As work continues on the Mulberry Health Clinic Project, CBI Bank & Trust recently stepped forward to assist with funding.

Last week, CBI Bank & Trust announced it would contribute a $250,000 donation in support of not only the project but also what it represents, that being the accessibility of quality health care for Muscatine residents.

“The cornerstone of CBI Bank & Trust’s role as a community bank is working to improve our communities," CBI President and CEO Greg Kistler said. "Every year, we provide financial support to many worthwhile projects and organizations doing great work where we live. We are proud to support this significant project that will provide improved health care to our community for years to come.”

First announced in 2022 by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine in partnership with UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, the Mulberry Health Clinic Project will allow for an expansion of quality health care offered within the community. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art equipment for its doctors and medical professionals to use.

“CBI Bank & Trust has been a longtime supporter and friend of the Community Foundation, and the community as a whole," Jamie Leza, the foundation's vice president of operations, said. "We were thrilled when we learned of their significant gift to this project, showcasing their dedication to the well-being of residents in Muscatine and surrounding communities.”

According to the official plans, the new clinic will have three floors and 42,000 square feet of space, 12,000 more than the current clinic. Along with being an efficient design, the clinic will also be adaptable to future shifts in health service delivery. With it being attached to the main building, the clinic will also provide patients and faculty with easy access to the hospital’s lab and radiology as well as in-patient and out-patient services.

More than $14 million in philanthropic funds have been pledged and donated in support of the new Mulberry Health Clinic. Construction for the clinic is expected to begin this week with substantial completion of the clinic expected by December 2024. During construction, fundraising efforts will continue in order to offset the $19 million total expected cost.

For more information on the Mulberry Health Clinic Project and its timeline, residents can go to www.givinggreater.org/clinic. Those who would like to donate to the project can contact Leza at the Community Foundation at jleza@givinggreater.org or call 563-264-3863.

Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Iowa