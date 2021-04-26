CDC allows Johnson & Johnson vaccines to resume

MUSCATINE — On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that after a recent safety review done by the Food and Drug Administration, the pause on Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines has been lifted.

Earlier in the month, six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot was reported. All six cases resulted after the individuals were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The FDA and CDC will continue investigating reactions to the vaccine, but it research showed the chance of developing this rare type of blood clot following vaccination is very low.

Because of this, Trinity Muscatine Public Health announced the department will resume administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the public.

Those interested in receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are encouraged to speak with their health care providers. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still available locally.

On Wednesday, April 28 Wester Drug will host a vaccination clinic at Calvary Church from 4 to 8 p.m. using the Moderna vaccine. Although appointments are greatly preferred, the clinic will be open for walk-ins as well.

