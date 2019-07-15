MUSCATINE — Communications providers in the state's rural counties will begin receiving nearly $51 million in funding this month authorized by the Federal Communications Commission.
In a news release Monday, companies AMG Technology Investment Group and Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association will receive funding in 26 counties, including Cedar County, from the Connect America Fund Auction. This is the third wave of funding for rural broadband connection with an initial $627,920 authorized in May and June.
AMG will receive $688,064 in support over 10 years for broadband upgrades in Cedar County. The funding is expected to benefit 248 homes and businesses in the county. Connection speed will be a minimum of 100 megabits per second to download and 20 Mbps to upload. The FCC allows minimum download/upload speeds at 25/3 Mbps.
The auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion nationwide to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years, the release read. Combined with funding authorized in May and June, the announcement brings total funding to nearly $803 million, or more than half of the allocated amount, connecting 305,518 homes and businesses. The FCC will authorize additional funding as applications of winning auction bidders are approved.
"High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society," said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a news release. "Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly the double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the Commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural Iowa."
