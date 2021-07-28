Cedar County votes to become a Second Amendment sanctuary

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The resolution is not a law or ordinance and not legally binding. It emphasizes the county's opposition to any laws deemed unconstitutional that govern legal gun ownership on Cedar County citizens, including by administrative rule and executive orders. Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington who brought the resolution to the board, explained it includes presidential executive orders being approved as laws as well as changing the definition of a firearm to include something that is not a firearm.

“Laws are made by legislators, not by a single person,” Wethington, also an executive member of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, said.

The county’s sanctuary status will not change day-to-day operations.

On July 21, during a CNN town hall meeting, President Joe Biden said: “The idea that you need a weapon that can have the ability to fire 20, 30, 40, 50, 120 shots from that weapon whether it’s a 9 mm pistol or whether it’s a rifle is ridiculous. I’m continuing to push to eliminate those things, but I’m not lucky enough to get that done in a near term.” Biden has not introduced legislation regarding this.