Celebrate St. David's Day in Columbus Junction

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — For the 8th year, Columbus Junction is inviting members of the community to celebrate Saint David’s Day.

From 1-6 p.m. Saturday, the city will celebrate St. David, patron saint of Wales, with a parade and a meal. It is believed he died March 1, 589 AD, and while the Welsh people typically celebrate that day, Columbus Junction will celebrate on March 7.

“I started this event eight years ago as a way to bring the community together with a fun celebration with the large Welsh population in the area and learn about our heritage,” said resident Troy Pugh, whose grandfather is of 100% Welsh descent.

He added 100 to 200 people have attended annually over the years, slowly growing each year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Some people have traveled from quite a way to the celebrations,” Pugh said.

A parade will start on Main Street under the viaduct and travel to the American Legion on 2nd Street. Those wishing to walk in the parade are asked to bring Welsh flags and banners with their Welsh name on them.