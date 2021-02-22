As the country enters National FFA Week, the Columbus FFA is looking forward to participating in sub-district and district contests. The club currently have four contests preparing to compete: job interview, ag impact, ag CSI, and reporter’s scrapbook. Members are also currently looking forward to the staff appreciation breakfast on Friday. Members enjoy showing the staff they see daily that they do appreciate them, and are thankful for everything they do daily.
Celebrating FFA Week in Columbus
