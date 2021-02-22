 Skip to main content
Celebrating FFA Week in Columbus
Celebrating FFA Week in Columbus

  Updated
Celebrating FFA Week

As the country enters National FFA Week, the Columbus FFA is looking forward to participating in sub-district and district contests. The club currently have four contests preparing to compete: job interview, ag impact, ag CSI, and reporter’s scrapbook. Members are also currently looking forward to the staff appreciation breakfast on Friday. Members enjoy showing the staff they see daily that they do appreciate them, and are thankful for everything they do daily.

