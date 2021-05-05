 Skip to main content
Celebrating Mexico's day of independence
top story

Celebrating Mexico's day of independence

  • Updated
Celebrating Mexico's day of independence

The brim of the hat on the Fisher of Clams statue was larger than normal Wednesday as a way of celebrating Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican Day of Independence. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over Napoleon III’s forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

 DAVID HOTLE



