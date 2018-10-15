The gym of Franklin Elementary was full of students and staff as Ethan Huston hugged his mother and father, Tracy Huston and Chris Huston.The school community congratulated Ethan for completing his final chemotherapy treatment. He was given a T-shirt that read, "No one fights alone," and encouragement from his fellow students. Tracy Huston said Ethan will have the port removed in November and in December he will get his Make a Wish — a trip to a Chicago Bears game, with an opportunity to meet the players.
“We just want to thank everybody for being here and for their support and continued support,” she said.
