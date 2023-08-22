As of the beginning of August, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has a new home on the second floor of the Pearl Plaza building at 208 W. Second St., Suite 201.
Chamber Director Brad Bark said the move was to provide more room. He said with more room the Chamber can turn its attention to providing more services for the community.
“With everything growing in Muscatine, we thought it would be good to grow a bit ourselves,” Bark said. “We look at this as a great opportunity to have some diversified meeting spaces here.”
When looking for a new office, the Chamber did not want to leave the downtown area, Bark said, believing the organization should be based in the heart of the community. He also said the location provides plenty of nearby restaurants and spaces that can be used for meetings.
Having separate offices that will allow more private conversations is a plus of the new office, Bark said. The former office and building had been great, but offered little privacy. Another positive is that the Chamber is working in collaboration with the History-Industry Center and guiding people to shop for Muscatine merch at that location. A magazine rack with the latest Muscatine Magazine or Muscatine Visitor’s Guide has been set up in the hallway outside the chamber, providing access to these resources even when the office is closed.
The space also includes a kitchen.
Bark said in the near future the Chamber will continue to offer Business After Hours and ribbon cutting ceremonies. He also said there are plenty of other economic development activities going on. The attention is also turning more to the housing issue. Another group being formed will be a group with representatives from each nationality that makes up Muscatine.
The phone number of the Chamber will continue to be (563) 263-8895.
David Hotle
Muscatine editor/reporter
