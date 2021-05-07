Chamber rolls out initiative to aid area entrepreneurs

MUSCATINE — With businesses that have been open less than five years responsible for the majority of new jobs on the market, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry kicked off an initiative Thursday to help area entrepreneurs.

During an opening event held Thursday afternoon in the National Pearl Button Museum, the chamber described the Return to Better initiative. The goal is to provide area entrepreneurs with the training and tools needed to succeed in a post-COVID-19 world, and thus drive growth and value creation. Chamber President and CEO Erik Reader described Muscatine as being built on the entrepreneurial spirit and now is the perfect time to reignite many efforts that will propel the community forward.

“We thought there would be no better way to kick this off than May 6 at 3 p.m.,” Reader said. “Yes, 563 as a celebration of what makes us special.”

Only a select few people attended the event, due to social distancing restrictions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}