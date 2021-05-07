Chamber rolls out initiative to aid area entrepreneurs

MUSCATINE — With businesses that have been open less than five years responsible for the majority of new jobs on the market, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry kicked off an initiative Thursday to help area entrepreneurs.
During an opening event held Thursday afternoon in the National Pearl Button Museum, the chamber described the Return to Better initiative. The goal is to provide area entrepreneurs with the training and tools needed to succeed in a post-COVID-19 world, and thus drive growth and value creation. Chamber President and CEO Erik Reader described Muscatine as being built on the entrepreneurial spirit and now is the perfect time to reignite many efforts that will propel the community forward.
“We thought there would be no better way to kick this off than May 6 at 3 p.m.,” Reader said. “Yes, 563 as a celebration of what makes us special.”
Only a select few people attended the event, due to social distancing restrictions.
Reader said with all the changes that have happened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is not the time to “return to normal,” instead saying this is a great time to become better. He said over the last year the chamber had been connecting existing businesses with resources, and he believes the city is “in a good place coming out of the pandemic.”
Keynote speaker Melissa Roberts Chapman, a senior program officer from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, spoke of the economic challenges facing cities in the Midwest. She said larger businesses really aren’t doing that well and most growth the Midwest is seeing comes from smaller businesses that have been operating for less than five years. She also spoke of the growing wealth gap between races.
Chapman spoke of the initiative rolling out in the area over the space of two years.
Return to Better Institute founder and managing partner Jake Hamann discussed providing tools and resources to aid entrepreneurs, startups, and innovators. Things that will be rolled out in Muscatine include education, programming, service providers, and an innovation fund.
“In order to prevail in toady’s ever changing economy, we must treat our communities like startups – taking calculated risks, but being willing to lead with boldness and courage to move into the future and not stay stuck in the past,” he said.
The Chamber is also offering an entrepreneurial ecosystem survey to learn what the Chamber can do to aid them. To take the survey, go to https://azvfc3mkqm1.typeform.com/to/EPcegyfQ.