Change order approved in Muscatine County Jail renovation project

MUSCATINE – Despite an $822 change order the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved during Monday’s regular meeting, the project to renovate the Muscatine County Jail is reportedly coming right along.

Planning and zoning administrator Erik Furnas told the supervisors the change stems from a planning issue. According to a memo from architect Michael Nolan, the change mainly addresses a material change to the security ceiling in the general circulation area that provides access to the mechanical equipment above. He reported during the design the ceiling vendor did not inform the design team that access panels are an optional feature and come with an upcharge.

“They are a lockable panel but it does allow for immediate access,” Furnas said. “A crew will be involved with the contractors in deciding where we want them.”

Furnas said the remainder of the project is going along well. Security partitions have been in place for about a week and workers have begun demolishing some of the concrete floors that are being replaced. He said there had been some issues with weather during the construction recently.