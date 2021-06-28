Change order approved in Muscatine County Jail renovation project

MUSCATINE – Despite an $822 change order the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved during Monday’s regular meeting, the project to renovate the Muscatine County Jail is reportedly coming right along.
Planning and zoning administrator Erik Furnas told the supervisors the change stems from a planning issue. According to a memo from architect Michael Nolan, the change mainly addresses a material change to the security ceiling in the general circulation area that provides access to the mechanical equipment above. He reported during the design the ceiling vendor did not inform the design team that access panels are an optional feature and come with an upcharge.
“They are a lockable panel but it does allow for immediate access,” Furnas said. “A crew will be involved with the contractors in deciding where we want them.”
Furnas said the remainder of the project is going along well. Security partitions have been in place for about a week and workers have begun demolishing some of the concrete floors that are being replaced. He said there had been some issues with weather during the construction recently.
One of the roof drains had to be blocked and redirected, Furnas explained. He said it rained about an inch later that night and the drain backed up and had come out the floor drain in the sallyport. He explained the drain in the sallyport is not designed to take a strong rain.
“Overall we are happy with communication,” Furnas said. “It’s working well.”
Furnas also said in the design there is a set budget amount and that prices have been going up. He said workers have been reusing removed materials as much as possible as a cost saving measure. He said there are a few exterior doors that are rusted out there will probably have to be replaced. He said a change order replacing some of the doors will probably be coming to the supervisors soon.