WEST LIBERTY -- The cost of dealing with a dilapidated city owned building in West Liberty continues to inch upward. The City Council Tuesday night approved a change order increasing the cost of partial demolition of 115 East Third Street by $1,133.
City Engineer Leo Foley said the added expense was necessary to fill in a cistern that was discovered under the building. The motion for approval passed unanimously, although somewhat grudgingly by Council Member Diane Beranek, who is typically not pleased with cost increases. "It just keeps going on, doesn't it?" she commented.
Later in the meeting, Foley reported the owner of a property next to 115 East Third had hired an engineer to explore possible structural problems. "We are concerned there are water issues. They are also concerned about structural responsibility," Foley told the council. "Your building isn't meant to hold the other building up. That's something we'll have to talk to their engineer about."
Foley estimated the cost of putting in a structural wall at $6,500. The council unanimously approved a motion from Beranek to have the wall built, expending no more than $6,500. But just before the meeting adjourned, Foley said he had miscalculated, and the cost would be $6,880.
"Oh, Leo, you're killing me!" said Beranek.
Acting City Manager Lee Geertz said Foley could bring the increased cost to the next council meeting for approval.
"Sure, and I can whine at the next meeting," Beranek quipped.
Foley did say that even with the added work, he expects the contractor, Lansing Brothers Construction of Luxemburg, IA, to have the project completed by the Jan. 31 deadline.
NEW LIBRARY HEAD
Allie Paarsmith was introduced as the Public Library's new director. Paarsmith had been Adult Services Librarian at the Washington, IA library.
"I'm just happy to be here," Paarsmith told the council. "This is really an exciting opportunity for me."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
n The council approved payment of claims totaling $251,849.
n The council approved the first reading of an ordinance requiring Library Trustees to live within the boundaries of the West Liberty School District.
n The council set a Feb. 4 public hearing on a proposal to borrow up to $1.4 million for maintenance of City Hall -- $1 million to refinance current debt and $400,000 for new rehabilitation.
