Change order made at Muscatine County Jail

MUSCATINE — As renovation work on the Muscatine County Jail continues, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a change order and authorized the retrofit of the jail shower system during Monday’s regular meeting.

During the meeting Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture explained the $8,269 change to the booking area and discussed two other change orders that will soon appear before the board.

Nolan said the change is to address shoring for temporary steel work. He said when the blueprints were made the architects believed a column had been in place in the wall which was not. Nolan does not believe there will be any delays in the project due to the additional work.

“First we needed a shoring plan so we can get temporary support beams to take the wall out,” Nolan said.

He said there will be an upcoming change order to address additional steel work as a result of the same issue.