Change order made at Muscatine County Jail
MUSCATINE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Change order made at Muscatine County Jail

jail

The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a change order on a project that is part of the Muscatine County Jail renovation. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — As renovation work on the Muscatine County Jail continues, the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved a change order and authorized the retrofit of the jail shower system during Monday’s regular meeting.

During the meeting Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture explained the $8,269 change to the booking area and discussed two other change orders that will soon appear before the board.

Nolan said the change is to address shoring for temporary steel work. He said when the blueprints were made the architects believed a column had been in place in the wall which was not. Nolan does not believe there will be any delays in the project due to the additional work.

“First we needed a shoring plan so we can get temporary support beams to take the wall out,” Nolan said.

He said there will be an upcoming change order to address additional steel work as a result of the same issue.

The board also discussed the new shower system. Sheriff Quinn Riess said the current shower units are very “maintenance intensive.” He said the new shower outfit would include a stainless steel insert that will fit in the existing space. The new outfit would cost about $230,000. The sheriff’s office was asking for $8,495 to do initial work on the project. Only one bid was received on the project.

For the full project, supervisor Scott Sauer recommended having discussions with other correctional facilities that have installed this kind of shower.

Supervisor Santos Saucedo said he was happy with the new format of change orders showing the amount of money not to be exceeded and the amount of time not to be exceeded. Nolan commented the new format was recommended by county attorney James Barry.

