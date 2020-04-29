Changes to be made to the farmers market this year

The farmers market is held twice a week — from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the parking lot of Muscatine Mall and from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Third and Cedar. The market usually runs until late October.

“I hope we get the full support of our community,” she said. "It’s going to be a hard year for our farmers.”

Increasing those concerns is that fact that while Muscatine is planning on going ahead with its farmers market, one area community is not, at least for now. The West Liberty Chamber of Commerce is canceling the West Liberty Farmers Market this year. Since learning from vendors the market would not open, DeFosse has reached out to the chamber and offered to manage the market this year.

When contacted for information, the chamber stated it was not moving ahead with the market at this time as the county is considered a “hot spot.” This decision may change in the future.

DeFosse said she helped restart the West Liberty market about five years ago, explaining the town had previously had a market, but the manager passed away and no one moved forward with it. DeFosse managed the market until she joined the parks and recreation advisory board. At that time the chamber took it over.