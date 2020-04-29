Changes to be made to the farmers market this year

MUSCATINE — Although the COVID-19 pandemic has relegated the Muscatine Area Farmers Market to online-only status thus far this year, its physical opening is still on track for Tuesday, June 2, in the Muscatine Mall parking lot.
What form that takes, however, has yet to be decided.
Market manager Jennifer DeFosse said all of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ instructions to keep such events safe will be followed.
Gov. Reynolds has announced farmers markets were among the events that could go forward as the Iowa economy begins to reopen. Muscatine County, however, is not one of the 77 counties the state has cleared to reopen.
“We will not be able to allow any of our crafters into the market this season until that changes,” DeFosse said. “That’s really sad. It’s not going to feel the same without our whole market gang there.”
She also said activities and entertainment are prohibited, common seating such as picnic tables and dining areas will not be allowed until further notice and vendors will have to space themselves so there is at least 6 feet or more of empty space.
Since early April, vendors’ goods have been advertised on the market’s Facebook page.
DeFosse said she is working with market managers from throughout the country to determine what changes to make. She has learned some markets will be strictly drive-up while others doing solely orders and deliveries. This would mean customers would not be walking through the market and browsing.
The farmers market is held twice a week — from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the parking lot of Muscatine Mall and from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Third and Cedar. The market usually runs until late October.
“I hope we get the full support of our community,” she said. "It’s going to be a hard year for our farmers.”
Increasing those concerns is that fact that while Muscatine is planning on going ahead with its farmers market, one area community is not, at least for now. The West Liberty Chamber of Commerce is canceling the West Liberty Farmers Market this year. Since learning from vendors the market would not open, DeFosse has reached out to the chamber and offered to manage the market this year.
When contacted for information, the chamber stated it was not moving ahead with the market at this time as the county is considered a “hot spot.” This decision may change in the future.
DeFosse said she helped restart the West Liberty market about five years ago, explaining the town had previously had a market, but the manager passed away and no one moved forward with it. DeFosse managed the market until she joined the parks and recreation advisory board. At that time the chamber took it over.
“Right now, our farmers and our communities need farmers markets more than ever,” DeFosse said. “Several of our farmers supply produce to schools and restaurants. With schools shut down and restaurants unable to open regularly, our farmers have seen an alarming drop in income. Many are facing severe economic impacts. The ability to sell at markets this season is imperative for their livelihood.
"Experts agree that farmers markets are actually a safer shopping option right now than grocery stores, which is particularly important because some of the most at-risk groups (the elderly and pregnant women) receive benefits from the Farmers Market Nutrition Program which allow them to purchase produce from our vendors using vouchers they receive as part of the program. The importance for these individuals in having access to free, locally grown produce in a safe atmosphere cannot be overstated.”
A petition to keep the West Liberty Farmers Market open this year is available at https://www.change.org/p/west-liberty-chamber-of-commerce-keep-the-west-liberty-farmers-market-open.
