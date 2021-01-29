Charges against Schubert filed in reference to Jan. 10 shootings

MUSCATINE – While the Muscatine Police Department continues to seek a man accused of firing a gun into a vehicle on Jan. 10, charges have already been filed against him.

According to court documents, charges of going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm have been filed on Kobe Ray Schubert. Going armed with intent is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Reckless use of a firearm is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Schubert is

According to police reports the gunfire occurred on Jan. 10 in the 1200 block of Nebraska Street and resulted in damage to two vehicles. The charges allege Schubert fired a 9mm handgun six times at a vehicle, striking it three times. No other property was damaged and there were no injuries.

The Muscatine Police Department reported on Jan. 26, Dalton Lee Johnson, 18, and Ronald Lee Johnson, 50, were arrested and charged with going armed with intent. A warrant has also been issued for Schubert. Schubert should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Muscatine Police Department asks anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 extension 608. If Schubert is seen in public, people are asked to call 911 immediately and not to try to approach him.

