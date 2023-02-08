MUSCATINE — For Muscatine resident Amy Clove, running isn’t just a hobby, and recently her hard work paid off, allowing her to take a once-in-a-lifetime journey.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, Global Running Adventures held its annual World Marathon Challenge event, which consisted of seven 42.2 km marathons in seven days on seven different continents. This year, the races took place at Nova, Antarctica; Cape Town, Africa; Perth, Australia; Dubai, Asia; Madrid, Europe; Fortaleza, South America; and Miami, North America.

Prior to first hearing about the World Marathon Challenge, Clove had a limited experience with running. While in high school, she had the opportunity to run one season of track where she, according to Clove, came in “dead last” in every race except one. This, however, wasn’t much of a deterrent for her.

“There’s nothing that really replaces a runner’s high,” Clove said. “I’ve done other kinds of exercise, but there’s just something about running that clears your mind, makes you feel good, and it’s a different way to challenge yourself. I’ve never stopped missing it.”

Although she was able to run a marathon in her 20s, chronic pain issues forced Clove to halt her running ambitions for the time being. Then, in 2018, Clove began working with a personal trainer who guided her in strength training, which allowed her the chance to run again.

“I didn’t realize how helpful it would be,” she said. “I thought my body was just getting old or just couldn’t do what it used to do, but strength training and weight lifting was a game changer I didn’t know I needed.”

In the years after, she ran three half-marathons, an official marathon and several unofficial marathons before finally first hearing about the 7-7-7 Challenge. For Clove, she described it as a “whirlwind” due to the fast-paced nature of the race and all the traveling she had to do, while also seeing this experience as a truly “epic adventure.”

“I had no idea I would be able to push it to this level,” Clove said following her completion of the World Marathon Challenge. “I just wanted to run at all, even just a little bit. So this was way more than what I was expecting to do. It was not something that I did on my own though, I had a lot of emotional and professional support that helped me get to this point, so it’s definitely not a solo win. It was very much a group effort to be able to do this, and I’m really appreciative of everyone who helped me.”

Clove said Antarctica and Dubai were highlights of the challenge, with the former being her favorite spot of the race, and the latter a gorgeous backdrop as she ran near the water at sunset. She also shared that she’d recorded her best time during the Dubai marathon.

“In Antarctica we had some pretty extreme weather, a minus-13 degree wind chill with gusts up to 50 mph. It was crazy. But personally, I was kind of glad for that, because it made it more of an extreme experience,” she said. “Coming from Iowa, running in the winter wasn’t so shocking to me. … Antarctica was just amazing. I wasn’t expecting to be so in awe of it, but it was just so vast and solitary. I didn’t expect to enjoy it as much as I did.”

As for difficulties, Clove recalled how her fifth race in Madrid had been difficult for her, due to both mental and physical fatigue, specifically with her legs. But while it was tough, Clove was able to make it through and finish the challenge on a high note.

“For me, this experience has meant that what we think is impossible isn’t necessarily so, and that we’re capable of so much more than we realize,” she said. “I never thought that I would be able to do something like this, and getting the chance to actually do it has taught me to not limit myself, and that if we have a dream and something inspires us, we can find a way.”

During the World Challenge, Clove ran in support of Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that fights against human trafficking. Currently, she is still raising money for the organization, with donations being accepted for the rest of the month. Those wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://my.ourrescue.org/fundraisers/amy-runs-777.