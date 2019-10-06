MUSCATINE — Three Muscatine High School varsity cheerleaders have been selected to the All-American tryout cheer event and will spend New Year’s Day performing in London, England – after worrying about the problem of paying for it.
While cheerleaders Caroline Daum, Keagan Eberhard, and Hope Reichert, as well as cheerleading coach Mollie LaRue have already put some money down for the trip and have locked their spots in place, the race is now on for the group to collect about $6,000 to fund the five-day trip across the pond. To that end, the cheerleaders, along with their teammates, have been selling baked goods at Muskie games, and have set up a GoFundMe page to get the funding for the event. All three have been named to the team in the past, but have been unable to attend. As all three are seniors, this is the last chance they will get.
“Last year we weren’t able to raise enough money to go,” Reichert, who stayed home in 2018 due to lack of funds, said. “We are really putting our best foot forward to raise the money this year.”
She explained that in 2018, the cheerleaders had not been ready to begin fundraising when they learned the results. This year, the team has already paid the payment down.
During the next few games, the cheerleaders will also sell glow sticks and face painting to help the cause. They have also asked different businesses for donations. So far, they have raised about $400.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the fund can contact the school or the cheerleading team.
“We need all the help we can get,” Daum commented.
The rush started a few weekends ago when Muscatine High School hosted the Universal Cheerleaders Association camp. During the event, the cheerleaders were taught a dance to perform and given 24 hours to learn it as an All-Star test. About 12 varsity and 12 junior varsity cheerleaders competed. At the end of the tryouts, Daum, Eberhard and Reichart had made the cut.
“It was based on how well we knew the material and technique,” Reichart said. “We practiced a lot and watched videos a lot to make sure we knew what we were doing.”
LaRue commented all three cheerleaders are very hard workers and practice their techniques regularly.
Eberhard recalls the feeling of excitement when her name was called.
“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.
Daum commented she is excited to visit the country at all. She said it was a chance she never thought she would have.
The four plan to be in London the last week of 2019. They plan to leave Dec. 26 and come back Jan. 3, 2020.
To donate to the GoFundMe account, go online to https://www.gofundme.com/f/6jsqe-send-muskie-cheerleaders-to-london.
