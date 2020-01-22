MUSCATINE — Vision 20/20 is a familiar sight in Muscatine, and now it will have a familiar face driving it.
Vision 20/20 has hired Muscatine native Cheryl Plank as its CEO.
Plank has more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, and has had success in a variety of leadership roles, beginning her career at Muscatine YWCA, according to a news release announcing her appointment. She helped with the growth of Lutheran Service in Iowa for nearly 18 years and has had a solid history of producing results within a limited budget.
“I am pleased and honored to be chosen as the CEO for Vision 20/20 in Muscatine,” Plank said, “I believe my experience and knowledge of Muscatine will be an asset to this new association. It fits well with my personal mission to use my abilities to serve, support and sustain peace and understanding through compassionate action.”
Vision 20/20 is a collaborate initiative between the Muscatine Welfare Association, Senior Resources, Crossroads, and the Muscatine Center for Social Action to develop a more efficient and effective delivery system of services for seniors, disabled and displaced persons in Muscatine County.
