Chicharo's Mexican Grill promises a familiar authentic taste at its new location

MUSCATINE – A new restaurant with a familiar name has made its way into the Muscatine Mall, its owners and its staff ready to serve up some fresh and authentic Mexican food.
For about two years, Chicharo’s Mexican Grill, ran by married couple Cesar and Monica Garrido, has been a staple in Muscatine dining. Originally, the restaurant was located in the heart of Downtown Muscatine. Recently, however, the couple decided that it was time for a change.
“We loved downtown, but we had a few reasons for moving,” Monica explained, “One was the construction that was always happening in downtown. That really slows down business. Finding parking in the area can also be difficult at times.”
With the Muscatine Mall’s large parking lot and a prime location for a restaurant available, the Garridos saw an opportunity. “I believe we are at a very good spot here,” Monica said, “We have more parking now, and guests don’t have to worry about parking meters. I also like how open the space is here, and I think guests will enjoy that too.”
But with this move also came a change to how their business operates. While there is still available in the restaurant, Chicharo’s has transitioned from a traditional sit-down restaurant to one that is similar to fast-food – with equally fast service.
Monica explained that she and her husband thought of the idea while they were stopping at a chain restaurant. “We just thought that we would change (our restaurant) to be more like that,” she said.
With this change also came the shortening of the menu in order to provide the faster service. But while items like the platters are no longer available, the restaurant still serves its usual tacos and burritos that residents have come to love, as well as what many have called the “best margaritas in Muscatine”.
“We are still authentic, and we still use fresh ingredients,” Monica said, “The food is the same, we just don’t have the full menu that we used to have. Otherwise, the taste is the same and we are the same.”
Monica added that the restaurant is planning on adding additional seating, both outside and in the mall, to allow for even more people to stop on by and enjoy a taste of Mexico.
“We hope that the people of Muscatine like our new location and accept the changes that we’ve made. We are here Muscatine, and we hope you come and visit us,” she said.
Chicharo’s Mexican Grill is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is located between Diamond Dave’s and Bargain World of Muscatine in the Muscatine Mall.