Chicharo's Mexican Grill promises a familiar authentic taste at its new location

MUSCATINE – A new restaurant with a familiar name has made its way into the Muscatine Mall, its owners and its staff ready to serve up some fresh and authentic Mexican food.

For about two years, Chicharo’s Mexican Grill, ran by married couple Cesar and Monica Garrido, has been a staple in Muscatine dining. Originally, the restaurant was located in the heart of Downtown Muscatine. Recently, however, the couple decided that it was time for a change.

“We loved downtown, but we had a few reasons for moving,” Monica explained, “One was the construction that was always happening in downtown. That really slows down business. Finding parking in the area can also be difficult at times.”

With the Muscatine Mall’s large parking lot and a prime location for a restaurant available, the Garridos saw an opportunity. “I believe we are at a very good spot here,” Monica said, “We have more parking now, and guests don’t have to worry about parking meters. I also like how open the space is here, and I think guests will enjoy that too.”

But with this move also came a change to how their business operates. While there is still available in the restaurant, Chicharo’s has transitioned from a traditional sit-down restaurant to one that is similar to fast-food – with equally fast service.