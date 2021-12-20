Child Abuse Council expands Muscatine services through $175,000 grant

MUSCATINE — The Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center serves dozens of children each year from within and outside of Muscatine County. Soon, the center will be able to expand its services and help even more local children who are suffering from abuse or neglect.

It was announced last week the Child Abuse Council in Moline, Ill. was awarded a three-year, $175,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. Through this funding, the council will now have the opportunity to expand its mental health and medical services within its Muscatine branch, located at at 1600 Mulberry Ave.

“We are the only rural child advocacy center in Iowa, and we know how important it is to ensure that these services remain available within those communities," Mark Mathews, executive director of the Child Abuse Council, said in a news release. "Our new mental health and medical services will allow us to do even more than we’ve been able to in the past to support safe and healthy childhoods.”

“There was a lot of preparation that went into the grant application, but we were definitely still surprised, I think, when we were told that we actually got the award,” Child Protection Center Program Manager Kadie McCory added. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity.”

