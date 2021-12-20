Child Abuse Council expands Muscatine services through $175,000 grant

MUSCATINE — The Mississippi Valley Child Protection Center serves dozens of children each year from within and outside of Muscatine County. Soon, the center will be able to expand its services and help even more local children who are suffering from abuse or neglect.
It was announced last week the Child Abuse Council in Moline, Ill. was awarded a three-year, $175,000 grant from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. Through this funding, the council will now have the opportunity to expand its mental health and medical services within its Muscatine branch, located at at 1600 Mulberry Ave.
“We are the only rural child advocacy center in Iowa, and we know how important it is to ensure that these services remain available within those communities," Mark Mathews, executive director of the Child Abuse Council, said in a news release. "Our new mental health and medical services will allow us to do even more than we’ve been able to in the past to support safe and healthy childhoods.”
“There was a lot of preparation that went into the grant application, but we were definitely still surprised, I think, when we were told that we actually got the award,” Child Protection Center Program Manager Kadie McCory added. “We’re extremely excited about the opportunity.”
Currently, the center has a core set of services that it offers, such as forensic interviews, medical exams and family advocacy services, with the center’s primary focus on cases of sexual abuse.
“(Sexual abuse) is an area that takes a lot of expertise, and what we saw here with the partnership that we now have with the Roy J. Carver trust is an opportunity to really expand our services in a rural area,” McCory said. “We know a lot of times specialized services aren’t as accessible in rural areas. We also want to expand our services for child abuse victims in general, even beyond sexual abuse.”
As the center already works closely with local law enforcement and human service workers on cases that involve sexual abuse, McCory said this money would allow the team to expand its medical services through the hiring of a nurse practitioner that is trained in all cases of child abuse.
The center’s medical expansion, according to McCory, would also grow to include cases of physical abuse, emotional abuse, drug endangerment and neglect, with the center bringing on additional mental health professionals that specialize in child trauma. All of these services are expected to become available beginning in 2022, with announcements being made in the near future.
“We want to make sure it’s a more comprehensive, wrap-around set of services that we’re providing, so we can make sure that kids get everything they need here at the center,” she said.
To make a donation to the Child Protection Center or for more information on partnering with the center, email McCory at kadiem@childabuseqc.org.