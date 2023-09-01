For many children, she was the one reading them stories, coming up with new ideas for events and simply brightening up the library with her enthusiasm for literature. Now, both children and adults are invited to celebrate the work of Betty Collins as she prepares for retirement.

This week, the Musser Public Library announced children’s librarian Betty Collins is retiring Oct. 15 after 23 years of service. Beyond the children’s section, Collins positively impacted several well-known library events and programs, including Sparkplugs, Skeleton Key and O Baby Lapsit.

Along with the announcement, Collins shared a personal message with all library patrons, taking the time to explain her reason for retirement within the statement.

“Despite having a deep satisfaction with my job as Youth Services Librarian, current family responsibilities lead me to believe my best course of action is to retire,” Collins said. “To use an expression which reminds me of dinners eaten at Ina Mae's back in the day, I have so many fish to fry, they just don't fit in the skillet! Stepping back from leading the Children's Department will help me better manage and balance my other life responsibilities.”

Collins also used her statement to express gratitude towards the library and the community for “an incredibly fulfilling experience” and for giving her the opportunity to positively interact with children throughout the years.

“Being able to listen to the thoughts and ideas of fellow humans of all ages, participate in children's intellectual, creative and social-emotional growth in real time, and share the experiences, good and bad, of life milestones with community members is the best career I can imagine,” she said.

Collins then gave a mention to her co-workers, thanking them for also being an integral part of her time at the library.

“In a community like ours, so much work is accomplished collectively. It is a privilege to work with the many stellar organizations, groups and agencies of our town. In modern parlance, you rock!” she said.

To both celebrate Collins’ many years of service and to wish her good luck in her retirement, the Musser Public Library will be hosting a retirement party for her on Oct. 14 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the library’s children section, with the event being open to anyone wanting to participate.

For more information on upcoming library news, residents are invited to visit Musser Public Library’s website and Facebook page.

Close Andrea Martinez, a science teacher at West Liberty High School, holds a sheep heart while leading a free dissection science workshop for area teens at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, inspects a sheep heart while dissecting a "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, examines tissue under a magnifying glass while dissecting a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings, Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) with science teacher Andrea Martinez at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. See area teens poke and prod sheep specimens at free dissection science workshop: A glimpse into the free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Andrea Martinez, a science teacher at West Liberty High School, holds a sheep heart while leading a free dissection science workshop for area teens at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, inspects a sheep heart while dissecting a "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Thirteen-year-old Liam Houtekier, who attends Washington Junior High School in Rock Island, examines tissue under a magnifying glass while dissecting a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Siblings, Alex (17, left) and Emma Heath (13, right) dissect a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) with science teacher Andrea Martinez at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023. Lillie Estes, 15, of Sherrard, dissects a sheep "pluck" (the heart, liver, lungs and trachea of an animal specimen) at a free dissection science workshop at the Rock Island Public Library on Monday, July 10, 2023.