Chili cook-off to help Salvation Army afford bikes and toys for the needy

MUSCATINE — For the 10th year, the people of Muscatine will have a chance to sample some of the area’s finest chilis, vote on which is the best and help provide toys to children in need, all in one afternoon.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, Jody’s will host its annual chili cook-off with area cooks competing for bragging rights and a trophy for the year. The public is invited to attend and help judge the entries to determine which will be Muscatine’s chili of the year. There also will be a 50/50 drawing, silent auction and mystery gifts. Organizer Viola Werner said the proceeds from the event would go to buy bikes and toys for the Salvation Army’s toy drive and that the money would remain in the area. Last year, about $4,000 was raised for the fund.

“We usually have about 18 people participate,” she said. “There is a trophy given. Its $5 to get in and we give everybody a ticket that pays to eat and they vote with that ticket.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the tasting portion of the event will be different. She said one person wearing gloves, a mask and other safety equipment would serve the chili.