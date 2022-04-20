Chinese ambassador: Muscatine is a 'holy place of friendship' for the two countries

MUSCATINE — The Chinese ambassador visited Muscatine Wednesday as a way of 'paying tribute' to a friendship formed 37 years ago.

Qin Gang, the 11th Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, met with American friends of President Xi Jinping at the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center.

In 1985, Xi stayed at the home of Sarah and Roger Lande for two weeks during a cultural exchange when he was a junior party official. As vice president of China he returned to visit the couple in 2012. Xi also wrote a book about his visit to Muscatine entitled ‘Old Friends.’

During a press conference following the private meeting, Qin referred to Muscatine as a “holy place of friendship” between China and the United States.

At his side, Sarah Lande -- Roger died earlier this year -- Luca Barone, and Joan Axel beamed, knowing the legacy of friendship between China and Muscatine begun in 1985 would continue.

“It was started by President Xi and his old friends 37 years ago when he was a young county official,” Qin said of China’s relationship with Muscatine. “He started that friendship. We are happy to see the friendship he sewed has taken root and blossomed thanks to the joint efforts. This is a trip of paying tribute to that friendship.”

The trip comes at a time when ties remain tense between the world's two largest economies.

Top U.S. officials have urged China to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine. And the White House launched a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games over human rights abuses, including forced labor, against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in Xinjiang, which has drawn global condemnation.

Frictions over Chinese subsidies into targeted industries, state-owned enterprises and forced technology transfers — which Washington argues creates an unlevel playing field for U.S. firms operating at home and abroad — have led to trade restrictions and warnings of economic and financial consequences for China and other countries that have maintained ties with Russia.

China is one of the largest export markets for U.S. goods and services.

'People-to-people'

Qin visited the Sino-U.S. Friendship Center created from the residence Xi stayed at when he visited the United States.

The torch of friendship was passed on to a new generation later in the meeting. Wan Xiang Corporation announced a $500,000 donation over two years to continue exchange programs between the United States and China. Muscatine High School and Muscatine Community College will be recipients of some of the money.

Wan Xiang chairman Pin Ni said the exchange program started in 2011 and the company learned of it when the Chinese president visited its headquarters in Chicago, Ill., and asked if it could support the program. The business began supporting exchange programs in Chicago. During the Chinese New Year in 2017 Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad was appointed ambassador to China, and the business decided to fund a program in Muscatine.

“The city is embracing the program so that gave us a lot of encouragement,” he said. “If the program is welcome by the community we should try to help.”

Qin said citizen diplomacy is important to the relationships between the two nations.

“Diplomacy, fundamentally, is about people to people,” he told the Muscatine Journal. ‘We are here as Chinese diplomats to promote mutual understanding and friendship between our two peoples. I know that we are at a difficult time in our relations, but the more difficult it is, the more necessary it is to increase exchanges.”

Angelica Ibanez and Jennifer Zamora watched with excitement as the next stage of Muscatine’s friendship with China began. The two were roommates in 2018 when they visited China for four weeks as Muscatine Community College students. They joked if the exchange program needed chaperones, they would volunteer.

“Being Latino made learning about the Chinese history and culture easier to love,” Ibanez said. She spoke of learning about the regular Chinese lifestyle.

Zamora agreed, saying she was happy more students would get to experience the things they saw in China and hopes they enjoy it as much.

Lande said in a previous interview she would continue to do all she could to further relations between the United States and China. On Wednesday she expressed strong hope for the future.

“There is such as strong foundation and when the people have been together we totally like each other,” Lande said. “We are the two biggest countries in the world, but we are like a family of friends, so I think the foundation plus getting together with the ambassador, I think everyone is saying ‘let’s go for it now.’ Hopefully our governments will follow along, or not interfere, or we will just show them what wonderful things people-to-people can do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0