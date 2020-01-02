WAPELLO — A formidable-looking agenda for the Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ reorganizational and first meeting of 2020, with over 20 items listed, actually turned into a relatively short meeting Thursday.
The board approved its Jan. 2 agenda and minutes from the Dec. 23 meeting. Supervisor chair Brad Quigley then quickly turned the meeting over to auditor Sandi Elliott, who called the new board into session for its first meeting of the new year.
The first business was to formally appoint Chris Ball as the new supervisor chair and Randy Griffin as the chair pro-tem. The appointments used the traditional rotation of those offices that the board has followed for several years.
The supervisors then quickly moved through a series of resolutions, which included routine appointments and other business.
Approved resolutions set the normal procedures for payment of claims and set the board’s weekly meetings for Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the supervisors office of the county annex building.
Two resolutions that followed named county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant engineer Adam Shutt as authorized to execute work in connection with Farm-to-Market funds and approved the two engineers’ ability to close secondary roads in emergency situations.
A third resolution later in the meeting also dealt with Roehl and Shutt and authorized them to collect Federal Disaster Relief Funds on behalf of Louisa County.
The board also approved a resolution approving the use of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Master Matrix in determining site locations for proposed confined animal feeding operations.
Several resolutions dealing with appointments were also approved by the supervisors.
Sam Willson, Wapello, was approved as a new member of the Louisa County Conservation Board with a five-year term.
Louisa County Medical Examiner Dr. Paul Towner, Washington, was re-appointed for another one-year term.
County weed commissioner Mike Howard was also re-appointed for another one-year term for that position.
Ball was re-appointed as the board’s representative to the South Iowa Crime Commission, the South Iowa Area Crime Commission, the South Iowa Juvenile Detention Board, Louisa County Decategorization Board, Rural Utility Service Systems (RUSS), Southeast Iowa LINK Governance Board and the Board of the 8th Judicial District. He also accepted an appointment to the Louisa Interpretive Center Advisory Committee, replacing Griffin in that position.
