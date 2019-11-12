Citing that current statehouse leaders are taking Iowa in the wrong direction, former Iowa Sen. Chris Brase of Muscatine is throwing his hat into the ring for state senator of Iowa district 46.
Brase commented that the current senator and other politicians in Des Moines are listening to special interests instead of doing what is best for workers, small businesses, seniors, and farmers in Scott and Muscatine counties. He said during his time in office, he focused on putting Iowa families first. He cited incentives to boost the production of renewable energy, balancing the state budget without raising taxes, approving the largest tax cut in Iowa history, and holding down tuition as some of his accomplishments.
“In the Iowa Senate, I will listen to my constituents, and work hard every day to create better paying jobs, expand educational opportunities for our next generation of Iowa workers, and ensuring quality health care for all Iowans, including fixing the mess created by Medicaid privatization,” Brase said.
Senate district 46 covers parts of Muscatine and Scott counties, including the cities of Muscatine, New Liberty, Dixon, Marysville, Eldridge, Stockton, Walcott, Long Grove, Donahue, Fruitland, and a portion of northwest Davenport.
Brase recently retired after more than 29 years with the Muscatine Fire Department. He and his wife Donna have been married for 26 years. He is a graduate of North Scott High School and earned his EMT certificate from Scott Community College.
He said his campaign will focus on talking personally with voters. He encourages people to call him at (563) 260-5416 or email him at cbrase27@gmail.com.
