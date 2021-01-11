Rep. Mark Cisneros (R-Muscatine) was sworn in to the Iowa House of Representatives on the first day of the 89th General Assembly, Jan. 11, 2021. The swearing in ceremony was shortly followed by opening remarks by Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, outlining some of the priorities of the Legislature for the 2021 session.
Cisneros sworn in at Iowa Statehouse on Monday
