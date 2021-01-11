 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cisneros sworn in at Iowa Statehouse on Monday
0 comments
top story

Cisneros sworn in at Iowa Statehouse on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cisneros

Rep. Mark Cisneros (R-Muscatine) was sworn in to the Iowa House of Representatives on the first day of the 89th General Assembly, Jan. 11, 2021. The swearing in ceremony was shortly followed by opening remarks by Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, outlining some of the priorities of the Legislature for the 2021 session.

 Contributed

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Mark Cisneros (R-Muscatine) was sworn in to the Iowa House of Representatives on the first day of the 89th General Assembly, Jan. 11, 2021. The swearing in ceremony was shortly followed by opening remarks by Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, outlining some of the priorities of the Legislature for the 2021 session.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News