Louisa County not only will need to find an IT contractor to help meet needs found during a recent IT audit but also one who can provide regular IT services. The current contractor gave notice to terminate its contractor, county supervisors said during their meeting Tuesday.
In the June 17 notice, J&S Electronics CEO Mary Beth Sanchez said her company would cease providing managed IT services to the county effective at midnight July 17.
The Burlington company had signed a three-year contract with the county in April 2018 for $79,500 annually, after Louisa County IT Director Chuck Borschel retired.
Several department heads questioned the company’s performance, with concerns rising after the final audit report was presented to the board last month.
Although much of that report was confidential because of security issues, the board held an open session where complaints of updating, communications/email and other problems were discussed.
The supervisors also expressed concern J&S had not provided a plan for meeting equipment needs and resolving other IT issues found during the audit.
In her company’s termination notice, Sanchez said J&S met its contractual obligations and effectively performed day-to-day activities without harm to the county.
“J&S has worked extensively to avert harm with your aging Exchange email server and got it not only working, but also backing up your data,” she wrote. "Louisa County has brought irreparable harm to J&S with accusations and innuendo of false information."
Sanchez blamed county officials for her company’s delay in submitting technology upgrades recommended in the audit.
“We were told over and over that there was no money for technology upgrades and so we quit recommending upgrades,” she said.
Sanchez said supervisor chair Brad Quigley told her May 28 that she had two to three weeks to provide the county with licensing information, a list of computers to be upgraded and a proposal for new virtual servers, and she asked if that report needed to be completed before the end of the fiscal year.
“(I) was told the money would still be available for next year, so I could take my time,” she reported in the notice.
Although J&S is terminating the contract, Sanchez it would continue to work with county officials to provide as smooth a transition as possible.
In a related discussion Tuesday, the supervisors and several department heads met with Brad Miller, Access Systems, to discuss his company’s qualifications for meeting some of the IT needs.
Miller said his company normally conducts an assessment for about $2,000, but would review the audit to determine if that amount could be reduced and submit a proposal to the board next week.
The supervisors also agreed to delay installing new second-floor windows in the courthouse so those funds can go to upgrading the county’s IT system.
In final action, the supervisors:
• Met with Brian Hall, emergency management, and informally agreed to his request to use the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission to seek flood assistance.
• Met with department heads Katie Hammond, conservation; Bobbie Wulf, mental health/disabilities; and Cyndi Mears, general assistance, for their monthly updates.
• Discussed the possible closing of railroad crossings on X Avenue and V Avenue with county engineer Larry Roehl.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.