Citizens object to proposed hog confinement near Letts

Several people expressed concerns about the operation, including smell, runoff, and truck traffic. Diane Furlong commented she owns the only vineyard in the county and she is concerned there will be issues with the confinement. Several people said they wanted more information and discussion before a decision is made.

Neighbor Lori Bashore commented she has two households that live across a field from the proposed confinement site. She also said she has two wells she is concerned about. She said that she has several issues she feels need to be looked at.

”One of the reasons we are in the country is I have two who have asthma,” she said.

Freedom Malik-Roberts, the removal energy advocate and humane policy volunteer for Muscatine County, also mentioned things like the reduction in property values for surrounding land and the link between confinements and antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

During discussion, the supervisors were asked how they would feel if a confinement was put near their homes. Holliday said he lives about a quarter mile from a confinement and there have not been problems. Sorensen also said he lives close to a confinement.