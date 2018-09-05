The zoning requirements for a proposed housing development in West Liberty are a step closer to becoming reality.
The City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to zone 18.26 acres along the community's north edge as a combination of R-1 Single Residential and R-2 Multiple Residential on Tuesday night.
The landowners, David and Jody Dvorak, plan to locate the Wild Prairie Development, Phase II on the site. The second reading addressed parking and drainage concerns that were raised during the first reading Aug. 21.
"I want to assure you that I am very committed to making things happen in West Liberty," David Dvorak told the council and residents in attendance. "We want to do things right. Housing is very competitive in our area. Our housing study showed we need options for young professionals, young families, and singles."
Dvorak said he has no intention of building rental units.
"We want to support home ownership and have diversity to meet different needs," he said, adding protective covenants will be in place, and each unit will include a two car garage.
Joe Potts, Superintendent of the West Liberty School District, said there's a need for the development. He said 54 percent of the school district's employees live outside of the city.
"Affordable housing might make a difference in keeping our employees in town," Potts said. "We think the subdivision will be a nice addition to the community."
The zoning ordinance requires one more reading, scheduled for the council's Sept. 18 meeting, to become official.
Change order rejected
The City Council is digging in its heels over a requested cost increase for the Electric Transformer/Switchgear Upgrade Project. The contractor, L.E. Meyers Co. of Marshalltown, asked for approval of Change Order No. 5 of $84,038. The council approved $8,630 of the request for replacement of a chain link fence but denied approval of $75,408 for costs and labor fees for certain replacement components, pending liability and legal concerns with a subcontractor.
"That will give the parties involved a little time to hash things out," City Manager Lawrence McNaul said. "I think this keeps us out of potential litigation."
The project became necessary when a wayward squirrel caused a short at a substation. Power to the entire town was also cut off on Labor Day, due to a short caused by a squirrel.
A running tradition continues
Runners and walkers have the city's blessing to lace up their shoes and participate in the Run/Walk for the Schools 5K Sunday, Oct. 7. The council approved a request to use designated city streets for the event, which has become a fall tradition.
Former Mayor Chad Thomas, the event organizer, said the course will follow the same route as last year. "We had a great turnout last year," said Thomas. "We're hoping to build on that and have the biggest turnout we've had so far."
The run/walk will begin at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 in the high school parking lot and end in Kimberly Park.
