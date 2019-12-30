MUSCATINE — While the use of consumer grade fireworks in the celebration of New Year’s Eve is allowed on a limited basis, the city reminds users to exercise care when firing the miniature incendiary devices.
In Muscatine, the use of first- and second-class fireworks is allowed between 9 a.m. Dec. 31 and 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. According to the American Pyrotechnic Association, First-class fireworks include aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes; chasers; helicopter and aerial spinners; firecrackers; mine and shell devices; missile-type rockets; roman candles; sky rockets and bottle rockets. Second-class consumer fireworks include cone fountains; cylindrical fountains; flitter sparklers; and grand and hand-held sparkling devices.
Muscatine officials ask residents to be considerate of those with a sensitivity to firework noise, pets that may be frightened by firework explosions, and property lines.
“People should know what the fireworks can do as far as the dangers of them are,” Muscatine Fire Department battalion Chief Darrell Janssen said.
Fireworks may only be used on a residents’ personal property or on the property of a person who has consented to the use. They are prohibited on public property, including streets, public parking lots, and parks. Persons 17 years of age or younger are not allowed to discharge fireworks without adult supervision.
Anyone using fireworks outside the designated times can result in a fine of up to $250. To report the illegal use of fireworks, call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922.
