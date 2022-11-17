City announces the reopening of Grandview Ave. and Houser/Sampson St. intersection

The city of Muscatine announced this week that the Grandview Avenue intersections with both South Houser and Sampson streets is now open to public traffic.

Once the landscaping and utility work in the area was officially compete, the barricades for the intersections were removed Thursday morning by the project’s prime contractor, Heuer Construction.

This intersection, according to City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison, was the final big piece of the Grandview Project, which has been ongoing for two years now.

With this opening, the intersection is now a two-way stop for those who are either coming off Sampson or coming off of South Houser. Traffic on Grandview Avenue, however, does not and will not stop now that the temporary signs there have been removed, so drivers are advised to be cautious.

Additionally, the Grandview Avenue corridor will remain at a 25 mph speed limit as construction work within the area continues during the rest of the area, with any remaining sidewalk or landscape work expected to be concluded by spring 2023.

“We have a lot of sidewalks left to do, especially in the area from the railroad out towards the back pass, and some on the other end too,” Jenison said. “So there’s plenty of sidewalks to do, and of course landscaping. Some of that will get done within these next couple weeks, but because of the supply-chain issues that we’ve went through these past few years, we kind of anticipate that it will be wrapped up sometime in the spring.”

Because the work remaining is primarily focused on the sidewalks and not on the street itself, Jenison assures that there shouldn’t be hindrance to traffic. During this time, however, residents are still reminded to remain cautious and alert when driving on Grandview, being sure to obey any traffic control devices while also paying attention and keeping an eye out for road construction workers.